Two transport workers die after bus collides head-on with covered van in Narsingdi

Two transport workers have died and six passengers suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a covered van in Narsingdi.

The incident took place on Tongi-Ghorashal-Panchdona road in Palash Upazila’s Bhagdi area around 4am on Saturday, Ghorashal Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Md Naibul Islam said.

One of the victims has been identified as Kishoreganj native Md Shahid Ali, a driver of an Ena Paribahan bus.

Police could not confirm the identity of the other driver from the clash-hit three-wheeler.