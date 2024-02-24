Two transport workers die after bus collides head-on with covered van in Narsingdi

Two transport workers have died and six passengers suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a covered van in Narsingdi.
The incident took place on Tongi-Ghorashal-Panchdona road in Palash Upazila’s Bhagdi area around 4am on Saturday, Ghorashal Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Md Naibul Islam said.
One of the victims has been identified as Kishoreganj native Md Shahid Ali, a driver of an Ena Paribahan bus.
Police could not confirm the identity of the other driver from the clash-hit three-wheeler.
The Dhaka-bound Ena-Paribahan bus from Sylhet crashed into the inbound covered van on the Tongi-Ghorashal-Panchdona road at Bhagdi’s Kadamtala area, Naibul said.
“The drivers of the vehicles died on the spot. Six bus passengers also suffered injuries.”
The injured were sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. The bodies of the drivers were taken to the same hospital for an autopsy.
The incident caused a long tailback on both sides of the road till 7:30 am. The traffic returned to normal after the vehicles were removed, Palash Police Station chief Md Zasim Uddin said.