Metro rail to run from 8 am to 8 pm from May 31, with no service on Friday

The Dhaka metro rail will run from 8 am to 8 pm from May 31, with no service on Friday.
“We had previously announced extending the running time of the metro rail. We have changed the schedule accordingly," said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL).
“According to the new schedule, the 'peak hours' will be from 8 am to 11 am. During this time, trains will arrive at the metro stations from both directions every 10 minutes."
"Since the passenger pressure is low from 11 am to 3 pm, that time will be considered as 'off-peak hours'. At that time the trains will leave the stations every 15 minutes.”
The hours between 3 pm to 6 pm have also been marked as 'peak-hours' and from 6 pm to 8 pm as 'off-peak hours.'
Explaining the reason for the change, Siddique said, "Currently, the metro rail is closed on Tuesday.
The metro rail requires some major maintenance. It has to be shut down for a day."
”After speaking with the commuters, the authorities have decided to shift the weekly holiday to Friday, he said.
Siddique said that metro rail services will also be closed for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha as well.
UTTARA-MOTIJHEEL SERVICE BY DECEMBER
DMTCL wants to launch metro rail services from Uttara to Motijheel by December. The state-run company said it will start a test run of the metro rail on the route in July.
“Over 90 percent of the construction work on the second segment of the metro rail from Agargaon to Motijheel has been completed. Some electrical and exit-entry work on the platform, what we call CP7, is underway. The trial run of the route will start in July,” Siddique said.
“DMTCL had a target to launch the second stretch of the metro rail by December 2023. But we are looking to open before then.”
Siddique said the decision to inaugurate the Motijheel section of the metro rail was taken due to public demand, suggesting the inauguration of all stations on the route in phases.
He said that the authorities will finalise a date for the inaugural ceremony once the trial run of the metro rail starts. Adequate numbers of metro rail passengers are expected after the route's launch.
“Motijheel station will be the last one. After observing the test run and other circumstances, we will decide about opening the other stations.”
Siddique also briefed the press on the progress made in extending the MRT-6 line connecting Kamalapur.
“The authorities expect to extend the rail link to Kamalapur by June 2025. We are trying to complete the land acquisition, design and other relevant work.”