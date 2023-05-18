Metro rail to run from 8 am to 8 pm from May 31, with no service on Friday

The Dhaka metro rail will run from 8 am to 8 pm from May 31, with no service on Friday.

“We had previously announced extending the running time of the metro rail. We have changed the schedule accordingly," said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL).

“According to the new schedule, the 'peak hours' will be from 8 am to 11 am. During this time, trains will arrive at the metro stations from both directions every 10 minutes."

"Since the passenger pressure is low from 11 am to 3 pm, that time will be considered as 'off-peak hours'. At that time the trains will leave the stations every 15 minutes.”