Dhaka Metro Rail briefly halts in rain, delaying commuters before Iftar

A daily Iftar event is organised every year at Dhaka’s High Court Mazar premises during the month of Ramadan. More than 1,000 people, including rickshaw-pullers, people with disabilities and the poor, ...
The Dhaka Metro Rail experienced a temporary closure lasting half an hour because of 'technical difficulties' during rain, causing inconvenience to commuters before Iftar.
Many people were rushing home from work around 4:30pm when light rain and gusty winds hit the city.
Subsequently, at approximately 4:45pm, the metro rail services came to a halt.
Dhaka University Metro Station was crowded with passengers hoping to reach home before Iftar.
After a long wait, those with rapid and MRT passes were allowed to exit without charge, and single-trip ticket holders received refunds.
Sharif Sardar, the customer service officer at the station, explained that the rain caused technical issues.
He said that train services returned to normal by 5:20pm.