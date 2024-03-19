    বাংলা

    Dhaka Metro Rail briefly halts in rain, delaying commuters before Iftar

    Many commuters were rushing home from work around 4:30pm when light rain and strong winds hit the city

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 19 March 2024, 02:33 PM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 02:33 PM

    The Dhaka Metro Rail experienced a temporary closure lasting half an hour because of 'technical difficulties' during rain, causing inconvenience to commuters before Iftar.

    Many people were rushing home from work around 4:30pm when light rain and gusty winds hit the city.

    Subsequently, at approximately 4:45pm, the metro rail services came to a halt.

    Dhaka University Metro Station was crowded with passengers hoping to reach home before Iftar.

    After a long wait, those with rapid and MRT passes were allowed to exit without charge, and single-trip ticket holders received refunds.

    Sharif Sardar, the customer service officer at the station, explained that the rain caused technical issues.

    He said that train services returned to normal by 5:20pm.

