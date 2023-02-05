    বাংলা

    No change as Adani will supply electricity to Bangladesh from March, says minister

    The rate would follow the competitive market, he says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Feb 2023, 03:10 PM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2023, 03:10 PM

    The government will establish power connection with a plant being built by Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s subsidiary in Jharkhand in March as previously projected, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said.

    He on Sunday said Bangladesh would receive electricity at the “rate of the competitive market” and experimental supply would begin on Feb 28.

    The connection from Jharkhand will enter Bangladesh through Chapainawabganj and Bogura transmission lines.

    Adani Group is facing its worst-ever crisis following accusations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud by US firm Hindenburg Research last month. The group’s market losses swelled to more than $100 billion, sparking worries about their potential systemic impact on Thursday a day after its flagship company abandoned a $2.5 billion stock offering.

    Some farmers also legally challenged the construction of Adani transmission lines on farmlands at an Indian court.

    Media reports last week said Bangladesh sent a letter to Adani Power Ltd to negotiate a lower import price for coal under the power purchase agreement.

    However, Nasrul shrugged off uncertainties surrounding the contract. He reiterated that Bangladesh would start receiving 750 MW in March and another 750 MW in April.

    Nasrul had earlier confirmed that the government was going ahead with its plans to adjust gas prices monthly in February.

    Responding to a question, he said: “LNG bought from the open market is arriving this month. So the decision to raise gas prices will not be delayed.”

    RELATED STORIES
    US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas speaks during a panel discussion at the EMK Centre in Dhaka on Sunday, Feb 5, 2023.
    Draft data protection law is a matter of concern: US ambassador
    Stressing that accepting criticism is a hallmark of a strong democracy, Peter Haas said the US is concerned about the broad dentitions of the draft online platform regulations
    Bangladesh insists on apology for 1971 genocide as Pakistan seeks to repair relations
    Dhaka insists on Pakistan apology for genocide
    Hina Rabbani Khar calls for efforts to improve relations in a meeting with AK Abdul Momen in Sri Lanka
    Hindu idols at 14 temples vandalised in one night in Thakurgaon
    14 temples vandalised overnight in Thakurgaon
    The local Hindu people are unsettled by the hate attack
    Rohingya families in a temporary shelter in Bandarban are packing their belongings before being relocated to a transit camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Upazila on Sunday, Feb 5, 2023.
    Bangladesh relocates 2,970 Rohingya to camp
    Authorities confirmed that at least two-thirds of the 2970 fresh refuge seekers were already registered with different camps located in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher