No change as Adani will supply electricity to Bangladesh from March, says minister

The government will establish power connection with a plant being built by Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s subsidiary in Jharkhand in March as previously projected, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said.

He on Sunday said Bangladesh would receive electricity at the “rate of the competitive market” and experimental supply would begin on Feb 28.

The connection from Jharkhand will enter Bangladesh through Chapainawabganj and Bogura transmission lines.