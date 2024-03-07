Labaid Hospital fined Tk 200,000 for unauthorised rooftop restaurant

The Dhaka South City Corporation has hit Labaid Specialized Hospital in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi with Tk 200,000 fine for setting up a rooftop restaurant in violation of the approved building design.
The DSCC conducted a mobile court drive led by Executive Magistrate Md Jahangir Alam on Thursday in the Green Road and Dhanmondi areas.
The rooftop restaurant was not in the original design for the hospital, Jahangir said.
“They weren’t supposed to set up a restaurant here, and they did it on the roof too. Gas was also leaking from a cylinder in the restaurant’s kitchen. That is why they have been fined.”
The capital development authority RAJUK, Dhaka’s two city corporations, RAB, and police have been conducting enforcement drives checking buildings and restaurants for breaches of the building code and safety issues following a fire that killed 46 at Green Cozy Cottage in Dhaka’s Bailey Road.
The DSCC closed a multi-storey building known as Keari Crescent Tower in Zigatola on Monday. That same day, RAJUK closed all the restaurants in the Gawsia Twin Peak building on Satmasjid Road and demolished one of them.
On Tuesday, RAJUK conducted a raid on Bailey Road and closed six restaurants and fined four others.
The DSCC conducted a raid in Khilgaon and closed a multi-storey building named Nightingale Skyview.