    "How will I get home without my salary and Eid bonus?"

    According to SP Deepak Chandra, many of the workers protesting for pay have physical disabilities

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 April 2024, 07:13 AM
    Updated : 1 April 2024, 07:13 AM

    Workers at a garment factory are demonstrating in Gazipur over their back pay and Eid allowance.

    The employees of Keya Knit Composite Ltd blocked the Konabari-Kashimpur regional road around 6am on Monday near the Jarun area.

    At around 11am, the workers protested in front of the factory gate.

    "Eid is in a few days. We still haven't received our salary and Eid bonus. How will we celebrate Eid with our children? Eid holidays will begin in a few days. How will I go home without any money? We want our money by today," said Shafiqul Islam, a factory worker.

    According to the Kashimpur Zone Industrial Superintendent of Police Deepak Chandra Majumder, law enforcers were deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.

    The protest started at 6am. A work stoppage was called at 8:30am. The protesters later blocked the Konabari-Kashimpur road.

    The police later dispersed the workers due to the heavy traffic along the Konabari-Kashimpur route caused by their blockade.

    The factory workers told bdnews24.com that they have yet to be paid for the month of February, their Eid bonus, and their annual holiday allowance for 2022 even though March is over.

    "Many of the workers of this factory have physical disabilities," said SP Deepak.

    Although efforts are being made to negotiate between the workers and the factory owners, the authorities of Keya Knit Composite Ltd have not made any official statement in this regard.

