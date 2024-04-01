"How will I get home without my salary and Eid bonus?"

Workers at a garment factory are demonstrating in Gazipur over their back pay and Eid allowance.

The employees of Keya Knit Composite Ltd blocked the Konabari-Kashimpur regional road around 6am on Monday near the Jarun area.

At around 11am, the workers protested in front of the factory gate.

"Eid is in a few days. We still haven't received our salary and Eid bonus. How will we celebrate Eid with our children? Eid holidays will begin in a few days. How will I go home without any money? We want our money by today," said Shafiqul Islam, a factory worker.

According to the Kashimpur Zone Industrial Superintendent of Police Deepak Chandra Majumder, law enforcers were deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.