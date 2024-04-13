Why are there so many gas explosions in Narayanganj?

Nabi Hossain, a teacher at a private secondary school, lived in a rented home in the Khilmarket area of Narayanganj Sadar Upazila’s Kashipur Union. For several days, he had been smelling at his house. He informed his landlord, but nothing was done. Then, on the night of Dec 16, 2023, his mother lit the stove to warm water for a bath. There was a horrible explosion. Nabi and four of his family were burned in the resulting fire.



Nabi, his father Sultan Mia, and his younger brother Ali Hossain survived, but four days after the incident his 50-year-old mother Sahida Begum succumbed to her wounds.

Nabi is still haunted by that horrific blast. Twenty-two percent of his body, including his head and face, his hands and feet were burnt in the fire.

“The fire started in the kitchen, but quickly spread to two other rooms. I was in bed with a blanket on. My mother suffered burns on 53 percent of her body. They could not save her.”

“Her death is more painful than my own burns. It happened in an instant, before we even knew what happened.”

The Fire Service said the doors and windows of the house were closed to keep out the winter chill. When the Titas Gas line started leaking, the gas accumulated in the house, leading to the explosion. The gas connection to the building was illegal.

Narayanganj sees more gas explosions than anywhere else in the country. An average of two gas explosions occur every week in the area, according to the Fire Service. The blasts lead to loss of life and damage to property.

The negligence of the institutions involved and the lack of public awareness have been blamed for the problem, but little to nothing has been done to address it. Instead, whenever a disaster occurs, government agencies attempt to shift the blame onto each other.

Even a small gas fire can kill if it burns a person’s head, face or airways. Those concerned believe deaths from such fires are on the rise.