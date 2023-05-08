Hasina proposes Commonwealth send observers before next election

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has proposed that the Commonwealth send a “diversified” group of observers for monitoring the next general election of Bangladesh, the BSS reports.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the media after Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland paid a courtesy call on her at a hotel in London on Sunday.

Patricia Scotland told Hasina that they want to help Bangladesh hold peaceful, fair and participatory polls, like the Commonwealth did to some other member states, the state-run news agency said, citing Momen.