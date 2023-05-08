    বাংলা

    Hasina proposes Commonwealth send observers before next election

    Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland pays a courtesy call on her at a hotel in London

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 May 2023, 06:09 PM
    Updated : 7 May 2023, 06:09 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has proposed that the Commonwealth send a “diversified” group of observers for monitoring the next general election of Bangladesh, the BSS reports.

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the media after Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland paid a courtesy call on her at a hotel in London on Sunday.

    Patricia Scotland told Hasina that they want to help Bangladesh hold peaceful, fair and participatory polls, like the Commonwealth did to some other member states, the state-run news agency said, citing Momen.

    The Commonwealth secretary general emphasised political commitment from all the parties that they “will take part in the election, accept the results and will not go for violence whether they lose or win”, according to the report.

    “We have welcomed them. We also want the election to be held in a free and fair manner," Momen said.

    The Commonwealth secretary general also offered to train Bangladesh election officers at the district level.

    Hasina said the ruling Awami League “established democracy and voting rights of the people through prolonged struggle after her return to Bangladesh in 1981”.

    She said her government strengthened the democratic process in the country by passing a law to strengthen the Election Commission and make it independent.

    Momen said Hasina and Patricia Scotland also discussed artificial intelligence, climate, mental health and digital connectivity.

    Hasina seeks free and fair elections in Bangladesh, precisely like in Britain
