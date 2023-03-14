Ansar member, friend die in a motorcycle crash in Meherpur

A member of the Ansar, a paramilitary auxiliary force, and his friend have died after their motorcycle veered out of control and crashed into a tree in Meherpur.
The victims have been identified as Ansar member Raidul Islam, 22, and Bijan Ali, 25.
Raidul was heading to the railway station to return to work after spending his holidays with his family when the motorcycle crashed on the Meherpur-Mujibnagar Road in Chakshyamnagar on Tuesday, according to the police.
The duo were on their way to Meherpur from Dariapur when the two-wheeler slammed into a tree, said Meherpur's Additional Superintendent of Police Ajmal Hossain, citing locals. The riders were flung from the motorcycle on impact and died instantly.
Meherpur Sadar Police Station and district fire service personnel later went to the spot and recovered the bodies.
Abdur Razzak, station officer of the Meherpur Fire Service, said the bodies landed on a roadside paddy field.
Abdur Quddus said his son Raidul worked in an Ansar camp in Jashore. He came home on vacation five days ago.
Raidul left for the Chuadanga Railway Station to go to Jashore on his friend's motorcycle.
"As he was leaving, he said he would come back and spend more time at home during Ramadan. Who knew that my son would return home as a corpse so soon after he left?”
Additional Superintendent Ajmal Hossain said police are preparing to take legal measures over the incident.