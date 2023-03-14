Ansar member, friend die in a motorcycle crash in Meherpur

A member of the Ansar, a paramilitary auxiliary force, and his friend have died after their motorcycle veered out of control and crashed into a tree in Meherpur.

The victims have been identified as Ansar member Raidul Islam, 22, and Bijan Ali, 25.

Raidul was heading to the railway station to return to work after spending his holidays with his family when the motorcycle crashed on the Meherpur-Mujibnagar Road in Chakshyamnagar on Tuesday, according to the police.