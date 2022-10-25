Sitrang death toll rises to 14 as cyclone turns into land depression

At least 14 people have died as Cyclone Sitrang barrelled into Bangladesh from the Bay of Bengal, leaving a trail of devastation in coastal districts.

The scale of the storm's impact on human life and property started to become clearer on Tuesday after Sitrang was downgraded to a land depression.

Most of the casualties were caused by trees uprooted during the cyclone as it lashed the country with high winds and heavy rains.

In Sirajganj Sadar, a woman and her infant son died when a small boat sank in a canal of the Jamuna River.

The victims, identified as Ayesha Khatun, 28, and Arafat Hossain, 2, were returning home to Purbo Mohanpur when the boat, carrying six others, capsized amid treacherous weather conditions, according to Mosaddek Hossain, chief of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station.

The child drowned after falling off his mother's lap while Ayesha died in hospital after being rescued by locals. However, the other passengers managed to get ashore, said Mosaddek.