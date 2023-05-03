2 die as truck rams motorised rickshaw van in Dinajpur

At least two passengers of a battery operated rickshaw van have died after it was rammed by a truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur Upazila.
The accident took place at Chandapara at 8 am on Wednesday, said Sub-Inspector Dinesh Chandra Barman of Parbatipur Police Station.
The dead were identified as Ashraful Islam, 27, and Abul Kalam, 55, both from Dhupipara in the Parbatipur municipal area.
Ashraful and Abul Kalam were travelling to Habra Bazar in Fulbari on a battery-operated rickshaw van, SI Dinesh said, citing witnesses.
“As they reached Chandapara, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the rickshaw van. The truck ran them over, killing both on the spot."
The dead bodies were handed over to the families without an autopsy per their request and as there were no complaints.
Police seized the truck and arrested its driver and are preparing legal action against him, said Dinesh.