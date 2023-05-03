2 die as truck rams motorised rickshaw van in Dinajpur

At least two passengers of a battery operated rickshaw van have died after it was rammed by a truck in Dinajpur's Parbatipur Upazila.

The accident took place at Chandapara at 8 am on Wednesday, said Sub-Inspector Dinesh Chandra Barman of Parbatipur Police Station.

The dead were identified as Ashraful Islam, 27, and Abul Kalam, 55, both from Dhupipara in the Parbatipur municipal area.