Man sentenced to death for killing a Narayanganj factory worker over Tk 500

A court has sentenced a man to death and two others to life in prison for the murder of Mizan Sikdar Mishor, a worker at a dyeing factory at the Narayanganj Port.

District and Sessions Judge Munshi Mashiar Rahman delivered the verdict in the 2019 case on Monday, according to state lawyer Moniruzzaman Bulbul.

The death-row convict is 26-year-old Mithu. Munna, 23, and Shaon, 19, were jailed for life. All three were in court to hear the verdict.