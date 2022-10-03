    বাংলা

    Man sentenced to death for killing a Narayanganj factory worker over Tk 500

    Two others got life in prison for stabbing Mizan Sikdar Mishor to death in 2019

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Oct 2022, 09:02 AM
    Updated : 3 Oct 2022, 09:02 AM

    A court has sentenced a man to death and two others to life in prison for the murder of Mizan Sikdar Mishor, a worker at a dyeing factory at the Narayanganj Port.

    District and Sessions Judge Munshi Mashiar Rahman delivered the verdict in the 2019 case on Monday, according to state lawyer Moniruzzaman Bulbul.

    The death-row convict is 26-year-old Mithu. Munna, 23, and Shaon, 19, were jailed for life. All three were in court to hear the verdict.

    According to the case dossier, suspect Mithu owed Mizan Tk 500 and the two got into an argument over the money.

    On Jul 22, 2019, Mithu and his accomplices stabbed Mizan to death.

    The following day, Mizan’s brother Sayeed Sikdar filed a case at the Narayanganj Port Police Station over the incident. Police submitted charges against three suspects in the case.

    In addition to the life sentences, Munna and Shaon were also fined Tk 100,000 by the court, state lawyer Moniruzzaman said. They will spend another year in jail if they fail to pay.

    Sayeed Sikdar, the brother of the victim, expressed his satisfaction with the verdict and called for it to be carried out soon.

    But Shahida Begum, the mother of convict Munna, claims her son was falsely convicted and says she will take the matter to a higher court.

