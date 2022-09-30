3 bodies recovered after gunfight between ‘pirate groups’ in Hatia

Police have recovered three bodies after a shootout between “two groups of pirates” at Ghasiar Char in Noakhali’s island Upazila Hatia.

The dead were identified as Md Kabir, Md Shahraz and Nabir Uddin, aka Nurnabi, members of a group led by Fakhrul Islam and all of them were from Ghasiar Char, said Hatia police chief Amir Hossain on Thursday.

The members of pirate groups led by Fakhrul and Khokan had been engaged in a shootout from the early hours of Thursday to 9am, Amir said.