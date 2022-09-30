    বাংলা

    3 bodies recovered after gunfight between ‘pirate groups’ in Hatia

    The groups were in conflict over the control of a shoal

    Noakhali Correspondent
    Published : 29 Sept 2022, 07:35 PM
    Updated : 29 Sept 2022, 07:35 PM

    Police have recovered three bodies after a shootout between “two groups of pirates” at Ghasiar Char in Noakhali’s island Upazila Hatia. 

    The dead were identified as Md Kabir, Md Shahraz and Nabir Uddin, aka Nurnabi, members of a group led by Fakhrul Islam and all of them were from Ghasiar Char, said Hatia police chief Amir Hossain on Thursday. 

    The members of pirate groups led by Fakhrul and Khokan had been engaged in a shootout from the early hours of Thursday to 9am, Amir said. 

    The bodies were recovered and sent to the hospital in the evening, the police officer added. 

    Several others injured in the incident were treated locally. 

    Shafiul Kinjal, a spokesperson for Hatia coastguard station, said the groups led by Fakhrul and Khokan were in conflict over the control of the shoal. 

    After Khokan’s arrest, Fakhrul’s group took control of the shoal. Following his release, Khokan and members of his group attempted to take back control of the shoal, which led to the gunfight, said Shafiul.  

    The coast guard and police detained five members of Khokan’s group and seized weapons from them, including three single-barrel shotguns, two rounds of bullet, several sharp items and rods. 

    Amir said legal steps were being taken over the incident.

