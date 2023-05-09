    বাংলা

    Chattogram court jails JMB leader Ershad for 20 years in explosives case

    He was the chief of JMB’s Chattogram district unit, according to the police

    A Chattogram court has sentenced Ershad Hossain alias Mamun, a leader of the banned militant outfit Jamaa'tul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), to 20 years in prison in an eight-year-old case against him under the Explosive Act.

    Chittagong 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan delivered the verdict on Tuesday. Three other suspects in the case have been acquitted as charges against them were not proven.

    The convict, Ershad, is a resident of Dinajpur. He was the chief of JMB’s Chattogram district unit, according to the police.

