Bank robberies are KNF’s effort to ‘show off’ their capacity, says RAB

The Kuki-Chin National Front, aka the Bawm Party, conducted the three bank robberies in Bandarban to show off their capacity, according to Rapid Action Battalion spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin.

“There are several regional organisations in Bandarban,” the director of RAB’s Law and Media Wing said.

“The bank robbery, arms robbery, kidnapping, and attacks in Bandarban’s Ruma and Thanchi were carried out by armed members of the KNF to show off their supremacy, inspire new recruits, and demonstrate the organisation’s capacity to their associates across the world.”

Al Moin made the remarks during a press conference at the Bandarban Hill District Council’s conference room on Friday.

Armed men attacked three branches of Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank in the Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas of Bandarban on Tuesday and Wednesday.