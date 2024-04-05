Bank robberies are KNF’s effort to ‘show off’ their capacity, says RAB

The Kuki-Chin National Front, aka the Bawm Party, conducted the three bank robberies in Bandarban to show off their capacity, according to Rapid Action Battalion spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin.
“There are several regional organisations in Bandarban,” the director of RAB’s Law and Media Wing said.
“The bank robbery, arms robbery, kidnapping, and attacks in Bandarban’s Ruma and Thanchi were carried out by armed members of the KNF to show off their supremacy, inspire new recruits, and demonstrate the organisation’s capacity to their associates across the world.”
Al Moin made the remarks during a press conference at the Bandarban Hill District Council’s conference room on Friday.
Armed men attacked three branches of Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank in the Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas of Bandarban on Tuesday and Wednesday.
They looted money from the banks, beat the officials and kidnapped a bank manager. They also stole several weapons and ammunition.
Connections were found between the attacks and the KNF, a separatist group operating in the hill tracts. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has also spoken about the involvement of KNF in these incidents.
RAB rescued manager Nezam Uddin, a bank manager who was abducted during the robbery of Sonali Bank in Ruma on Thursday night, amid fear and panic among the residents of the two upazilas throughout the day.
Commander Al Moin said that work is underway to identify those involved in the attacks.
"The process of identifying them is underway by scrutinising the CCTV footage. They will be brought to justice."
Before the recent attacks, the KNF members were involved in various criminal activities including giving weapons training to militants in exchange for money, said the RAB official.
Regarding the recovery of the bank manager and weapons, Commander Al Moin said, "Although the weapons and ammunition stolen from Ruma could not be recovered, the RAB, army and police, took no risk and used their tactics to recover abducted Ruma Sonali Bank Manager Nezam Uddin. He was healthy when he was rescued.”
However, due to reasons of confidentiality, the RAB official did not disclose the strategy adopted.
Steps are also being taken to conduct operations against those involved in these incidents and police are preparing cases against them as well, Al Moin added.