    BRICS membership will expand Bangladesh's trade horizons, says Hasina

    The South Asian nation is also exploring opportunities to trade in its own currency, according to the prime minister

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 June 2023, 10:09 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 10:09 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has explained Bangladesh's decision to seek membership to the BRICS coalition, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

    Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday about her recent trip to Switzerland, the prime minister said expressed Bangladesh's interest in joining the BRICS coalition to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

    Membership in the coalition, viewed as the foremost geopolitical rival to the G7 bloc, will allow Bangladesh to enhance trade relations with a host of countries in order to ease some of the economic hardships facing the country, according to Hasina.

    "We don't want to be dependent on anyone at the international level. We want to have the opportunity to trade with other countries so that we can easily buy the things we need and ease the suffering of our people.

    "We have decided to join BRICS after taking all these factors into consideration."

    Bangladesh is also exploring the prospect of trading in its own currency in order to reduce its dependency on the US dollar amid an ongoing forex crunch, according to Hasina.

    "We will see if there is any scope to trade through alternative financial institutions or currencies. We are already holding discussions with some countries to trade with our own currency."

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses after the ceremonial reception for South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, Jan 25, 2019. REUTERS
