BRICS membership will expand Bangladesh's trade horizons, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has explained Bangladesh's decision to seek membership to the BRICS coalition, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday about her recent trip to Switzerland, the prime minister said expressed Bangladesh's interest in joining the BRICS coalition to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Membership in the coalition, viewed as the foremost geopolitical rival to the G7 bloc, will allow Bangladesh to enhance trade relations with a host of countries in order to ease some of the economic hardships facing the country, according to Hasina.