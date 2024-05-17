5 dead, 15 injured as bus crashes into ditch in Cumilla

The bus veered out of control on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Chauddagram Upazila early on Friday morning

Five people have died and another 15 have been injured after a Relax Paribahan bus veered out of control and crashed into a ditch in Cumilla’s Chauddagram.

The accident occurred in the Basantapur area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway early on Friday.

As of 9am, the names and identities of the victims had yet to be confirmed. However, all of them were men between 40 to 45 years of age.

The passenger bus was travelling from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar when the accident occurred, said Md Lokman Hossain, acting chief of the Miabazar Highway Police Station in Chauddagram.

The Fire Service and Police are involved in rescue operations at the scene.

The injured were rescued and admitted to the Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex, said Chauddagram Fire Service Sub Officer Biplob Kumar Nath around 9am.

The five bodies inside the crashed vehicle were recovered with the help of police and locals, he said. Rescue efforts and ongoing, but authorities have not been able to identify the victims yet.