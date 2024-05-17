Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 17, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

5 dead, 15 injured as bus crashes into ditch in Cumilla

The bus veered out of control on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Chauddagram Upazila early on Friday morning

5 dead as bus crashes into ditch in Cumilla

Cumilla Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 17 May 2024, 10:11 AM

Updated : 17 May 2024, 10:11 AM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Read More
Putin to push growing Moscow-Beijing trade in China's northeast
Putin to push growing Moscow-Beijing trade in China's northeast
Francis Coppola's opus 'Megalopolis' finally debuts at Cannes
Francis Coppola's opus 'Megalopolis' finally debuts at Cannes
Tracking China's 'grey zone' balloon flights over Taiwan
Tracking China's 'grey zone' balloon flights over Taiwan
US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel, rebuking Biden
US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel, rebuking Biden
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More