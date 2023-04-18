Bangladesh to allow motorcycles to use Padma Bridge from Thursday

Bangladesh has lifted a ban on motorcycles on the Padma Bridge, allowing riders to use it for Eid travel from Apr 20, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said.
Riders will be free to traverse the bridge from 6 am that day, he said at the Ganabhaban on Tuesday.
The bridge was opened to riders following instruction from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to Quader.
“Motorcycles can only use the service lane of the Padma Bridge. Riders cannot use the main lane of the bridge.”
The maximum speed limit for the two-wheelers was set at 60 kmph.
Quader stressed that this experimental window would be shut down if motorcyclists did not abide by the rules. “I hope you will not let this opportunity go to waste.”
Hasina inaugurated Bangladesh’s longest bridge in June 2022. Motorcyclists thronged the bridge on the first day, creating traffic chaos on the approach roads.
At least two bikers died in accidents on the bridge on the same day, prompting the government to ban motorbikes from the bridge on Jun 27.