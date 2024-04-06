Joint operation underway to control situation in Bandarban, says Obaidul Quader

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has said a joint operation is underway to bring the situation in Bandarban under control following armed bank robberies and the abduction of a bank manager who has now been freed.
"We have spoken to them [the KNF] several times. An investigation is underway to find out why they decided to rebel like this all of a sudden using weapons. We are hoping our joint operations will prevent the situation from deteriorating any further," he said.
The minister made the remarks while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a railway overpass, seven overpasses, and two bridges of the SASEC-2 project on Saturday ahead of Eid.
On Apr 2, over 100 men attacked the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma Upazila's Sadar area. As many as 20 people, including bank officials and security personnel, were assaulted, and the branch's manager, Nezam Uddin, was abducted.
The following day, a group of armed robbers looted the Thanchi branches of the Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank. They took Tk 208,000 from Krishi Bank and Tk 1,500,000 from Sonali Bank.
The robbers also opened fire near the banks to spread panic among the locals during the heist.
On Thursday night, Ruma's Sonali Bank Manager Nezam Uddin was rescued by the Rapid Action Battalion. An hour-long gunfight broke out between the police and the armed men in Thanchi following his rescue.
The Kuki-Chin National Front, also known as the Bawm Party, has been accused of involvement in the attacks.
When asked if there was a possibility of a foreign power's involvement in the attacks, Quader said, "Who is going to support them from the outside? Are you talking about the Chakmas, the UPDF, or Shantu Larma? Why would they help this splinter faction? This is an isolated incident. It could be due to some grievance or to agitate for a demand. We will find out the reason soon."
"I don't know of any connection with Mizoram. There are a lot of Bawms in Mizoram. But we do not think any separatist or terrorist organisation will help them from across the border," he added.
The minister was also asked whether there was a lack of security in Bandarban's Ruma and Thanchi areas.
He told : "I have made many roads there. These are isolated areas. Everything is being investigated. We will learn more soon."