Joint operation underway to control situation in Bandarban, says Obaidul Quader

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has said a joint operation is underway to bring the situation in Bandarban under control following armed bank robberies and the abduction of a bank manager who has now been freed.

"We have spoken to them [the KNF] several times. An investigation is underway to find out why they decided to rebel like this all of a sudden using weapons. We are hoping our joint operations will prevent the situation from deteriorating any further," he said.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a railway overpass, seven overpasses, and two bridges of the SASEC-2 project on Saturday ahead of Eid.