    বাংলা

    Padma Bridge collects record tolls in a day ahead of Eid

    As many as 45,204 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge on Tuesday, paying Tk 49,067,050 in tolls

    Munshiganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 April 2024, 07:47 AM
    Updated : 10 April 2024, 07:47 AM

    The Padma Bridge has raked in nearly Tk 50 million in tolls in a day, the highest since its opening, as holidaymakers headed home for Eid-ul-Fitr.

    As many as 45,204 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge on Tuesday, paying Tk 49,067,050 in tolls.

    Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of the bridge authority, told bdnews24.com: “This is the highest toll collected in a single day. A total of 30,330 vehicles got on from the Mawa end of the bridge, while 14,874 vehicles got on from the Zajira end. We collected Tk 48,994,700 in cash.”

    “The rest of the toll, Tk 70,850, was collected from government vehicles and Tk 1,500 from the ETCS system,” he added.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the self-financed Padma Bridge on Jun 25, 2022. The bridge was opened to the public the following day, collecting Tk 20,931,550 in tolls. As many as 51,316 vehicles crossed the bridge that day.

    On the second day following its inauguration, the bridge authorities collected Tk 46,053,300 in tolls – the record single-day take until Tuesday.

    “The bridge has not been closed once since its inauguration. People hailing from 21 districts in the southwestern region have been able to cross the bridge without any difficulty,” said Amirul.

    “We have collected Tk 14,531,412,800 from 10,855,662 vehicles crossing the bridge so far,” he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hyderabad set new IPL record for highest total in 31-run win over Mumbai
    Hyderabad set new IPL record for highest total
    They surpassed the previous record of 263-5, set by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013
    Bhutanese king takes a stroll across Padma Bridge on Bangladesh trip
    Bhutanese king tours Padma Bridge
    During his visit, King Wangchuk took a moment to walk along the middle of the bridge before continuing his journey to the Zajira end
    A view shows the Eiffel Tower and rooftops of Paris, France, March 16, 2024.
    France raises terror alert warning to highest level
    France's terror alert system has three levels, and the highest level is activated in the wake of an attack in France or abroad or when a threat of one is considered to be imminent
    People in Bangladesh mostly scrap fish scales, but some traders collect the scales and export them. Fish scales are kept for drying in such a facility in Dhaka’s Rayerbazar.
    February 25, 2024
    News in photos: 25 February

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor