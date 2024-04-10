Padma Bridge collects record tolls in a day ahead of Eid

The Padma Bridge has raked in nearly Tk 50 million in tolls in a day, the highest since its opening, as holidaymakers headed home for Eid-ul-Fitr.

As many as 45,204 vehicles crossed the Padma Bridge on Tuesday, paying Tk 49,067,050 in tolls.

Amirul Haider Chowdhury, additional director of the bridge authority, told bdnews24.com: “This is the highest toll collected in a single day. A total of 30,330 vehicles got on from the Mawa end of the bridge, while 14,874 vehicles got on from the Zajira end. We collected Tk 48,994,700 in cash.”

“The rest of the toll, Tk 70,850, was collected from government vehicles and Tk 1,500 from the ETCS system,” he added.