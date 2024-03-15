Transport sector extortion cannot be eliminated overnight, says minister

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has said extortion is entrenched in the transport sector and it cannot be eliminated immediately.

At a media briefing at the Awami League’s central office in Dhaka on Friday, the minister said extortion is a pervasive issue globally and cited efforts taken by the Awami League government to stop the crime.

"Everyone is trying to curb extortion at the instructions of the administration and the prime minister. I will not say that it can be eliminated right away as it’s an old culture in the sector but it can be controlled."