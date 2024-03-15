    বাংলা

    Transport sector extortion cannot be eliminated overnight, says minister

    The road transport minister also says Bangladesh is doing better than many other countries in controlling market syndicate

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 15 March 2024, 10:52 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 10:52 AM

    Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader has said extortion is entrenched in the transport sector and it cannot be eliminated immediately.

    At a media briefing at the Awami League’s central office in Dhaka on Friday, the minister said extortion is a pervasive issue globally and cited efforts taken by the Awami League government to stop the crime.

    "Everyone is trying to curb extortion at the instructions of the administration and the prime minister. I will not say that it can be eliminated right away as it’s an old culture in the sector but it can be controlled."

    He was asked the Awami League has been in government for 15 years and yet it could not dismantle the market monopolies: does it indicate the party has failed or is being held hostage by the syndicate?

    Quader, the party’s general secretary, responded: “Awami League hasn’t failed or been taken hostage. The country is doing better than many others.”

    Highlighting external economic pressures, including fluctuating dollar prices and global instability, Quader pointed out that Bangladesh, like other nations, faces significant challenges.

    “Bangladesh is not an isolated island in the world where we (the government) can keep everyone very happy or in peace. Others are not doing well, and neither are we. The effort to stay well together is going on globally."

