India did not interfere like other countries in Bangladesh election, says Quader

India supported Bangladesh in holding the general election without interfering with its internal affairs, according to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

He emphasised that due to India's support, many powerful countries refrained from meddling in the Bangladesh’s domestic affairs.

"Despite various propaganda, we successfully conducted the election. India did not interfere like other countries' ambassadors did. The Indian high commissioner did not play such a role," Quader said at the biennial council of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad at Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka. Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Kumar Verma also attended the conference.