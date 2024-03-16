    বাংলা

    India did not interfere like other countries in Bangladesh election, says Quader

    He mentioned India affirmed that Bangladesh has the sovereign right to conduct its elections without external interference

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 March 2024, 02:01 PM
    Updated : 16 March 2024, 02:01 PM

    India supported Bangladesh in holding the general election without interfering with its internal affairs, according to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

    He emphasised that due to India's support, many powerful countries refrained from meddling in the Bangladesh’s domestic affairs.

    "Despite various propaganda, we successfully conducted the election. India did not interfere like other countries' ambassadors did. The Indian high commissioner did not play such a role," Quader said at the biennial council of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad at Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka. Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Kumar Verma also attended the conference.

    Quader mentioned that India affirmed that Bangladesh has the sovereign right to conduct its elections without external interference.

    “This stance deterred many powerful countries from meddling in our affairs."

    Without mentioning the opposition BNP, Quader also noted that anti-election activists failed to stir up a movement or spread propaganda about India's involvement.

