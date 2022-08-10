15 villages in Jhalakathi inundated as three rivers burst banks

Rivers in the coastal south are swelling as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal triggered a tidal surge.

At least 15 villages have been inundated in Jhalakathi as three rivers flowed five feet above the normal level on Wednesday.

The water levels of the Sugandha, Bishkhali and Halta rivers are currently around 19cm above the danger level, said Md Raqib Hossain, a sub-divisional engineer at Bangladesh Water Development Board's Jalakathi wing.

Some 10 villages in the coastal areas of Kathalia Upazila were hit by flooding on Wednesday. Several government offices in the Sadar Upazila are submerged in knee-deep water, according to Md Faruk Hossain, secretary of citizens' rights group Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik.