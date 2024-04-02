    বাংলা

    3 to be hanged for killing elderly couple in Chuadanga

    The convicts slaughtered trader Nazir Mia and his wife Farida Khatun at their home in 2022

    chuadanga-correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2024, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 08:36 AM

    A court has announced death sentences for three convicts who killed a couple in Chuadanga's Alamdanga.

    On Tuesday, Chuadanga-2 Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Masud Ali announced the verdict in presence of all convicts, said state counsel APP Giasuddin.

    The convicts are Shahabul Haque, Rajib Hossain and Bidyut Ali from Asannagor village.

    The court also fined each of them Tk 20,000.

    Another convict, Shakil Hossain, was sentenced to two years jail, APP Giasuddin said.

    According to the case documents, a group of assailants entered the house of trader Nazir Mia, 70, in Alamdanga on the night of Sept 23, 2022, and killed him and his wife Farida Khatun, 60, by slitting their throats.

    The couple’s daughter Daliara Parveen filed a case over the murder with the Alamdanga Police Station.

    SI Mohammad Shihabuddin, investigation officer of the case, indicted four suspects on Jan 31, 2023, following an investigation.

    The court announced the verdict on Tuesday after hearing the testimony of 19 witnesses.

