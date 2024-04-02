3 to be hanged for killing elderly couple in Chuadanga

A court has announced death sentences for three convicts who killed a couple in Chuadanga's Alamdanga.

On Tuesday, Chuadanga-2 Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Masud Ali announced the verdict in presence of all convicts, said state counsel APP Giasuddin.

The convicts are Shahabul Haque, Rajib Hossain and Bidyut Ali from Asannagor village.

The court also fined each of them Tk 20,000.