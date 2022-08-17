Confusion arises over girder crash victim’s name, wives as they claim his body at morgue

Salma Akter Putul, another woman claiming to be Rubel’s wife, said she had filed a case against him over multiple marriages. She last met him on Aug 11.

Putul claimed that Rubel had taken Tk 1.1 million from her to buy a piece of land.

Khandaker Beauty, who also claimed to be Rubel’s spouse, claimed that he had taken Tk 1.6 million from her to buy a car.

Nipa Akter said Rubel was her father and that her mother Nargis Begum got married somewhere else.

“Father had at least seven marriages. His first wife Tipu Akter died during childbirth. He has another wife in Tongi named Parveen Pushpa.”

Rubel’s brother Yahiya, who knew Nipa, said they will later sort out these claims.

In the meantime, Shahida and Rehana decided to initially take Rubel’s body to Manikganj, hold funeral prayers there and then bury him in Meherpur.

RUBEL’S REAL NAME

The case started at Uttara West Police Station over Monday’s incident stated his name to be Aiyub Ali Hossain Rubel.

Ratna, however, claimed that his real name was actually Noor Islam, which appears true according to Rubel’s National ID card and car documents.

Yahiya said the NID did belong to his brother. “Rubel is his nickname.”

On the confusion over his name and multiple wives, Uttara West Police chief Mohammad Mohsin said, “We’ve received preliminary information and are looking into it.”

SAMPLE COLLECTION

After 12pm on Tuesday, Dr Nashit Jamil of the hospital’s forensic division said autopsy procedures of the five bodies were complete.

He said the autopsy results matched police’s initial reports. “We took some samples from the bodies. A full autopsy report will be given after we get the results.”

The bodies were then handed over to relatives.

Fahima, Jharna and the two chidlren will be buried in Jamalpur.