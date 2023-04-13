Threat of Pohela Boishakh attack is meant to stir panic, says RAB chief

The recent threat of an attack on the Pohela Boishakh is a ploy to try and stir fear, says RAB chief M Khurshid Hossain.

“We have taken a look at the note,” he said during a security inspection of the Ramna Batamul on Thursday. “Some third party has planted this to try and raise tensions. It isn’t a true threat of a militant attack.”

“Still, we are on the alert. There is no cause for concern.”

Special measures are being taken to ensure security for the Bangla New Year festivities, he said.

RAB personnel across the country will be deployed at their assigned areas to ensure security, he said.