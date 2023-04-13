    বাংলা

    Threat of Pohela Boishakh attack is meant to stir panic, says RAB chief

    M Khurshid Hossain says the note threatening the Bangla New Year celebrations was not sent by a militant group

    Published : 13 April 2023, 07:46 AM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 07:46 AM

    The recent threat of an attack on the Pohela Boishakh is a ploy to try and stir fear, says RAB chief M Khurshid Hossain.

    “We have taken a look at the note,” he said during a security inspection of the Ramna Batamul on Thursday. “Some third party has planted this to try and raise tensions. It isn’t a true threat of a militant attack.”

    “Still, we are on the alert. There is no cause for concern.”

    Special measures are being taken to ensure security for the Bangla New Year festivities, he said.

    RAB personnel across the country will be deployed at their assigned areas to ensure security, he said.

    Patrols, checkpoints, and observation posts will be organised to provide security at Dhaka’s TSC, Shahbagh, Suhrawardy Udyan, Ramna Batamul, and other locations where notable events are being held, he added.

    RAB’s bomb disposal unit and dog squads will sweep notable locations in the capital and will be prepared for any situation, he said.

    Meanwhile, RAB’s striking reserves, motorcycle patrols, boat patrols and CCTV monitoring are in place across the country for the Bengali New Year celebrations.

    A special commando team is also on standby in case of an attack.

    RAB patrols and plainclothes detectives are on alert for indications of sabotage, the RAB chief said.

    There is no information about a specific militant attack on Pohela Boishakh, Hossain said. But law enforcers are not being complacent and are ready to foil any militant activity, stepping up their intelligence activities and cyber-monitoring.

    The cyber team is also ready to block any false rumours from spreading online, he said.

    The law enforcers also have a special team to help prevent the harassment of women, the RAB chief noted.

