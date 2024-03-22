Shohoz official among 9 arrested for selling train tickets on black market

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested nine people, including an official at Shohoz, the company responsible for Bangladesh Railway's e-ticketing system official, on charges of selling train tickets on the black market.
The suspects were arrested from Dhaka’s Kamalapur and Sabujbagh areas on Friday, according to RAB Assistant Director (Media Officer) Superintendent of Police Md Al Amin.
Shohoz official Mizan Dhali was among the arrestees, the RAB said.
The agency also recovered illegally collected train tickets from the suspects during the arrests, Al Amin said.
The RAB will reveal details in a media briefing later on Friday.
Bangladesh Railway is scheduled to launch the sale of advance train tickets on Mar 24 ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the largest religious festivals in Bangladesh.
Tickets for Eid trips will be sold exclusively through online platforms this year. Tickets can be bought from the Bangladesh Railway website, the rail service app, and the Shohoz.com ticket platform.
Law enforcement agencies are on alert against illegal ticket sales ahead of Eid.