Bhutanese King Wangchuk, Queen Pema join Independence Day reception at Bangabhaban

Saima is the South East Asian Regional Director for the World Health Organization.

The president, his spouse Rebeka Sultan, the Bhutanese royals and Hasina cut a cake on the occasion after Iftar.

They also exchanged greetings among each other and attended a photo session.

Cabinet members, prime minister’s advisers, state ministers, Bhutanese delegation members, foreign diplomats, Supreme Court judges, senior officials of the three forces and MPs, among others, were present.