Bhutanese King Wangchuk, Queen Pema join Independence Day reception at Bangabhaban

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema have joined an Independence Day reception hosted by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and daughter Saima Wazed Hossain were also present at the event attended by 2,600 guests on Tuesday, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.
Saima is the South East Asian Regional Director for the World Health Organization.
The president, his spouse Rebeka Sultan, the Bhutanese royals and Hasina cut a cake on the occasion after Iftar.
They also exchanged greetings among each other and attended a photo session.
Cabinet members, prime minister’s advisers, state ministers, Bhutanese delegation members, foreign diplomats, Supreme Court judges, senior officials of the three forces and MPs, among others, were present.