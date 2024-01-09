Sheikh Hasina’s new cabinet to be sworn in Thursday

“The new cabinet will take their oaths at 7 pm on Thursday,” Joynal Abedin, press secretary to the president, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Division is responsible for organising the oath-taking ceremony at the Bangabhaban. When asked about the situation, Cabinet Division Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Mahmudul Hossain Khan said:

“We are ready. We will take action as soon as we have a list. The honourable cabinet secretary will speak personally to those who will become ministers. He will invite them and they will have to come to the Bangabhaban.”

More to follow