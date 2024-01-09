Sheikh Hasina’s new cabinet to be sworn in Thursday

The ruling Awami League is set to form a government for a fourth consecutive term three days after the 12th national parliamentary election. Sheikh Hasina, the party’s chief, will begin her fifth term as prime minister with a majority.
The new members of parliament will be sworn in at the National Assembly on Wednesday morning. Then, on Thursday evening, the new cabinet will be sworn in at the Bangabhaban.
“The new cabinet will take their oaths at 7 pm on Thursday,” Joynal Abedin, press secretary to the president, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
The Cabinet Division is responsible for organising the oath-taking ceremony at the Bangabhaban. When asked about the situation, Cabinet Division Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Mahmudul Hossain Khan said:
“We are ready. We will take action as soon as we have a list. The honourable cabinet secretary will speak personally to those who will become ministers. He will invite them and they will have to come to the Bangabhaban.”
More to follow