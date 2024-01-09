    বাংলা

    Sheikh Hasina’s new cabinet to be sworn in Thursday

    “The new cabinet will take their oaths at 7 pm on Thursday,” according to Joynal Abedin, press secretary to the president

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM

    The ruling Awami League is set to form a government for a fourth consecutive term three days after the 12th national parliamentary election. Sheikh Hasina, the party’s chief, will begin her fifth term as prime minister with a majority.

    The new members of parliament will be sworn in at the National Assembly on Wednesday morning. Then, on Thursday evening, the new cabinet will be sworn in at the Bangabhaban.

    “The new cabinet will take their oaths at 7 pm on Thursday,” Joynal Abedin, press secretary to the president, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

    The Cabinet Division is responsible for organising the oath-taking ceremony at the Bangabhaban. When asked about the situation, Cabinet Division Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Mahmudul Hossain Khan said:

    “We are ready. We will take action as soon as we have a list. The honourable cabinet secretary will speak personally to those who will become ministers. He will invite them and they will have to come to the Bangabhaban.”

    More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    12th general election will be written in gold in Bangladesh’s history, says PM Hasina
    12th general election will be penned in gold in history: Hasina
    The premier made the remarks at a meeting with the public, members of her party and its affiliate organisations at the Gonobhaban
    A student holds a placard of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as they celebrate the formation day of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Bangladesh Awami League, at the University of Dhaka, ahead of the general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan 4, 2024.
    PM Hasina: From champion of democracy to iron lady
    She joins rivals in a fight to restore democracy but her long reign in power has been marked by arrests of opposition leaders, crackdowns on free speech and suppression of dissent
    Feni-3 Jatiya Party candidate asked to explain use of Hasina's photo on election banner
    Feni-3 JaPa candidate asked to explain rules breach
    He faces charges of breaching election rules for using a photo of Awami League chief Hasina on a banner at one of his campaign events
    President Mohammed Shahabuddin greets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana during Victory Day celebrations at the Bangabhaban on Saturday, Dec 16, 2023.
    Hasina joins Victory Day celebrations at Bangabhaban
    Renowned artists perform patriotic songs at the programme, which begins and ends with the national anthem

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India