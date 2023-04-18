Collective global effort needed to build a prosperous world, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the need for collective global action to build a prosperous world and believes it can be achieved through the use of multilateral development banks, or MDBs, state news agency BSS reports.

"Let's work together to build a prosperous and poverty and hunger-free world by supporting the poor people through MDBs," the prime minister said in her keynote speech at the ECOSOC panel discussion at the UN Headquarters on Tuesday.

The panel discussion was titled "Development Cooperation: Long-term Resilience and the Role of Multilateral Development Banks" and Hasina gave a pre-recorded video speech.