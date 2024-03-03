    বাংলা

    FBI offers $20,000 for info on Bangladesh origin man with ties to New York kidnapping ring

    Ruhel Chowdhury is wanted for his involvement in the kidnapping and torture of two Bangladeshi expats in New York

    New York Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 March 2024, 09:40 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2024, 09:40 AM

    The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ruhel Choudhury, a 34-year-old US citizen of Bangladeshi descent, for his alleged role in the kidnappings, torture, and sexual assault of two Bangladeshi expatriates.

    The agency published a wanted poster for Choudhury on Mar 1, with the issue given widespread coverage by US media.

    Choudhury is sought by the police for his involvement in two separate kidnapping incidents on Mar 27 and May 11, 2023. Prior to this, six individuals connected to these crimes were arrested, all of whom are of Bangladeshi nationality.

    In one case, Abu Chowdhury, 34, from New York's Jamaica neighborhood, and his wife Iffat Lubna, 24, were arrested and subsequently released on bail, although prosecutors are seeking to revoke it.

    In the other case, Sultana Razia, Syed Rubel Ahmed, 43, and Anju Khan, 28, were arrested. Razia and Ahmed were released on bail, but Khan remains in custody.

    Choudhury's involvement included supplying and driving the vehicles used in the kidnappings, facilitating the abductions, sexual abuse, and ransom demands in Queens, New York.

    Despite posing as a middleman for selling used cars, the FBI said that his actual activities centred around kidnapping, mugging, and theft.

    Born in Bangladesh on Feb 9, 1990, before moving to the US, Choudhury has connections to the Hollis, Queen’s Village, and Jamaica neighborhoods in Queens, New York.

    Case documents reveal that on Mar 27, the gang kidnapped a Bangladeshi expatriate, subjecting them to severe torture for 14 hours.

    Choudhury, driving a Honda SUV, along with his accomplices, forced the victim into humiliating and violent situations, including being made to stand naked on the street and being drugged to lose consciousness. The victim eventually woke up in a hospital.

    The May 11 incident involved luring another Bangladeshi expatriate to Woodside, Queens, where he was kidnapped, beaten, and taken to a hotel for further abuse, including rape by Abu Chowdhury.

    Ransom demands were made to the victim's father, who refused to pay, leading to the victim being left in an abandoned house, from where he eventually escaped and sought help.

    Abu Chowdhury and Lubna were indicted in July, with the others presented to Brooklyn Federal Court on Jan 11. The authorities are actively seeking Ruhel Choudhury to bring him to justice and proceed with the indictments.

    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Brazil's Dani Alves during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Brazil's Dani Alves gets 4-1/2 years for rape
    The case has attracted significant attention not only due to Alves' profile but because gender violence has become an increasingly dominant topic in Spain's public discourse
    HC orders listing all Bangladeshi products eligible for GI certification
    HC orders listing all products eligible for GI tags
    Relevant stakeholders have been allowed four weeks to show why their failure to list and register the GI products should not be deemed illegal
    Expatriate Bangladeshi YouTuber Elias Hossain arrested in New York over extortion attempt
    YouTuber Elias arrested in New York
    He is accused of threatening and attempting to extort money from a person
    US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019.
    Epstein victims sue FBI, allege coverup
    The victims accuse the FBI of covering up its failure to investigate the late financier, enabling his sex trafficking to continue for more than 20 years

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?