FBI offers $20,000 for info on Bangladesh origin man with ties to New York kidnapping ring

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ruhel Choudhury, a 34-year-old US citizen of Bangladeshi descent, for his alleged role in the kidnappings, torture, and sexual assault of two Bangladeshi expatriates.

The agency published a wanted poster for Choudhury on Mar 1, with the issue given widespread coverage by US media.

Choudhury is sought by the police for his involvement in two separate kidnapping incidents on Mar 27 and May 11, 2023. Prior to this, six individuals connected to these crimes were arrested, all of whom are of Bangladeshi nationality.

In one case, Abu Chowdhury, 34, from New York's Jamaica neighborhood, and his wife Iffat Lubna, 24, were arrested and subsequently released on bail, although prosecutors are seeking to revoke it.

In the other case, Sultana Razia, Syed Rubel Ahmed, 43, and Anju Khan, 28, were arrested. Razia and Ahmed were released on bail, but Khan remains in custody.