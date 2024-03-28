Bangladeshi teen shot dead by police at New York home

A Bangladeshi man has been fatally shot by police at his home in New York.

The slain youth, 19-year-old Win Rozario, lived with his family at the intersection of 103rd Street in Ozone Park.

According to his family, he was struggling with mental health issues.

The incident took place around noon (local time) on Wednesday, according to the New York Police Department.

Winn had reportedly dialled 911, requesting assistance. Shortly after, officers arrived at his residence to assess the situation.

John Chell, the NYPD patrol chief, said that upon the police's arrival, Winn exhibited aggressive behaviour. The officers attempted to subdue him in order to take him to a hospital for evaluation. However, during the altercation, Winn retrieved a pair of scissors from a drawer and advanced towards the officers.