Payra coal-fired plant suspends electricity output

On Sunday, however, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid said the situation was likely to improve in two weeks.

The Barapukuria Power Station is running at half capacity, he said, adding that the liquid fuel-based power stations were going through similar issues.

Meanwhile, the Banshkhali Power Station will be operational from Monday, he said.

The power losses threaten Bangladesh's crucial apparel sector that accounts for more than 80% of its exports and supplies retailers such as Walmart, Gap Inc, H&M, VF Corp, Zara and American Eagle Outfitters.

The loss of those exports will exacerbate issues around its dollar reserves, which have plunged by nearly a third in the 12 months to end of April to a seven-year low, and limited its ability to pay for fuel imports.