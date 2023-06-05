Payra coal-fired plant suspends electricity output

An ongoing electricity crisis, punctuated by frequent power outages amid sweltering heat, is set to intensify after the coal-fired Payra power plant in Patuakhali suspended operations.
Last month, a shortage of coal halted electricity generation at one of two units of the country's largest plant. On Monday, the second unit also shut down production around noon.
As a result, the country's power supply will decrease by more than 600 MW.
"The plant cannot operate until the coal supplies arrive," said Shahmoni Ziko, the facility's assistant manager.
The plant, equipped with ultra-supercritical technology, played a key role in keeping the situation under control by supplying more than 1,000 MW of electricity a day during the intense power crisis in the past few months.
It requires 12,000 tonnes of coal daily to generate electricity at full capacity.
WHEN WILL OPERATIONS RESUME?
Officials of the thermal power plant gave contrasting information on the resumption of production at the plant.
Operations are unlikely to restart in June, according to Ziko. "It will be possible [to resume operations] when the coal arrives next month.”
However, Shah Abdul Hasib, the plant's superintending engineer, said a letter of credit has been opened to import coal for the facility. "The first shipment is expected to arrive by the end of June.”
The Bangladesh-China partnership plant in Patuakhali depends on imported coal, but Bangladesh has not been able to pay for the fuel for quite some time due to a dollar crunch amid global economic headwinds.
The second unit of the 1,320 MW plant became operational in December 2020, seven months after the inauguration of the first.
On Sunday, however, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid said the situation was likely to improve in two weeks.
The Barapukuria Power Station is running at half capacity, he said, adding that the liquid fuel-based power stations were going through similar issues.
Meanwhile, the Banshkhali Power Station will be operational from Monday, he said.
The power losses threaten Bangladesh's crucial apparel sector that accounts for more than 80% of its exports and supplies retailers such as Walmart, Gap Inc, H&M, VF Corp, Zara and American Eagle Outfitters.
The loss of those exports will exacerbate issues around its dollar reserves, which have plunged by nearly a third in the 12 months to end of April to a seven-year low, and limited its ability to pay for fuel imports.