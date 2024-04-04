11 arrested over attack on Rampal power plant; police say guards involved in theft

Police have arrested 11 people in connection with an attack on Rampal thermal power station in Bagerhat.

Additional Superintendent of Police Md Raselur Rahman said they made the arrests in areas around the power plant early on Thursday morning.

The plant is “unsecured” and security guards were involved in theft, he said.

The attack occurring between 11pm and 11:30pm on Wednesday left five security personnel, including an Ansar member, injured at the gate of the residential building of the plant, said Rampal Police Station chief Soumen Das.

The injured are Akram Hossain, the supervisor of the power station, security guards Saidul Islam, Mintu Bairagi, Brojen Mandal, and Ansar Battalion's Kamal Pasha.

The plant’s Deputy General Manager Anwarul Azim said two of the injured have been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital and three to Rampal Upazila Health Complex.

He said the administration has been asked to take action against those involved in the incident.