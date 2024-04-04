11 arrested over attack on Rampal power plant; police say guards involved in theft

Police have arrested 11 people in connection with an attack on Rampal thermal power station in Bagerhat.
Additional Superintendent of Police Md Raselur Rahman said they made the arrests in areas around the power plant early on Thursday morning.
The plant is “unsecured” and security guards were involved in theft, he said.
The attack occurring between 11pm and 11:30pm on Wednesday left five security personnel, including an Ansar member, injured at the gate of the residential building of the plant, said Rampal Police Station chief Soumen Das.
The injured are Akram Hossain, the supervisor of the power station, security guards Saidul Islam, Mintu Bairagi, Brojen Mandal, and Ansar Battalion's Kamal Pasha.
The plant’s Deputy General Manager Anwarul Azim said two of the injured have been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital and three to Rampal Upazila Health Complex.
He said the administration has been asked to take action against those involved in the incident.
Additional SP Raselur said a gang of some 40 thieves came to the power plant with the intention of stealing.
They assaulted the guards who had tried to stop them from stealing goods.
When Ansar members arrived at the spot they came under attack as well.
The thieves fled when the Ansar members fired warning shots, according to the police officer.
“The thermal power plant's own security guards are also involved in the theft. We are looking into the matter. Firm action will be taken against those involved in this incident. From what we have found in the preliminary investigation, this incident is not robbery,” Raselur said.
Supervisor Akram said dozens of people in several groups launched simultaneous attacks on Wednesday night. “We tried but could not stop them.”
Security worker Saidul said, “This gang came to steal goods. They beat us and did it.”