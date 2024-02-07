    বাংলা

    Gazipur man commits suicide on camera after restraining wife

    The police have yet to discover the cause of his suicide

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM

    A man has died by suicide on camera after gagging his wife and restraining her hands and feet to the bed in Gazipur’s Sreepur.

    The dead man was identified as 22-year-old Hridoy, who owned a clothing store in Sreepur.

    Md Enayet Kabir, the sub-inspector of Sreepur Police Station, said the incident took place in the couple’s house near Sreepur municipality’s Masjid Mor area, around 8 pm on Tuesday.

    After leaving his first wife, Hridoy eloped with Arjina around four months ago and the couple had since been living in a rented room on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in the Masjid Mor area.

    On Tuesday, while casually conversing with Arjina, Hridoy restrained her hands and feet to the bed while gagging her.

    The 22-year-old then proceeded to tie a noose, securing it to the ceiling fan while recording the entire incident on camera.

    At one point, Arjina managed to remove the gag from her mouth, but Hridoy secured it again before hanging himself.

    Later, locals found Hridoy’s body hanging from the ceiling and untied Arijna after hearing her screams.

    “Hridoy’s body and the video footage have been recovered from the scene,” said SI Enayet.

    According to the police, neither Arjina nor Hridoy’s family could pinpoint the reason behind his actions.

    However, legal action will be taken if the relatives decide to file a case.

