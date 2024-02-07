Gazipur man commits suicide on camera after restraining wife

A man has died by suicide on camera after gagging his wife and restraining her hands and feet to the bed in Gazipur’s Sreepur.

The dead man was identified as 22-year-old Hridoy, who owned a clothing store in Sreepur.

Md Enayet Kabir, the sub-inspector of Sreepur Police Station, said the incident took place in the couple’s house near Sreepur municipality’s Masjid Mor area, around 8 pm on Tuesday.

After leaving his first wife, Hridoy eloped with Arjina around four months ago and the couple had since been living in a rented room on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in the Masjid Mor area.

On Tuesday, while casually conversing with Arjina, Hridoy restrained her hands and feet to the bed while gagging her.

The 22-year-old then proceeded to tie a noose, securing it to the ceiling fan while recording the entire incident on camera.