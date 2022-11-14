DNCC to set up app-based parking locations in Gulshan to reduce traffic slowdowns

The Dhaka North City Corporation with assistance from police plans to set up an app-based parking system in Gulshan in an effort to prevent people from pulling up their vehicles at random places.

The app will let users know about empty spots in dedicated parking spaces along with hourly charges which can be paid through the app. Authorities are in touch with the law enforcement coordinating council LOCC, comprising Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Niketan societies.

The pilot project, which will be implemented at nine streets of Gulshan, is slated to be launched at the end of November or towards the start of December. If the Smart Parking project in Gulshan brings fruit, it will be applied to all zones of DNCC, according to Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.

The DNCC said the idea is being tested at Gulshan Road No. 62, 63, 64, 58, 103, part of Gulshan 2 Outer Circle’s Road No. 46, 52, near the groceries market and beside Gulshan 2 Inner Circle’s Road No. 4.