Death of DNCC cleaner in road accident sparks protests, crippling traffic in Dhaka

The death of a cleaner employed by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in a road accident has triggered heated protests by her colleagues as they occupied the streets of the capital's Gabtoli for over three hours.

Consequently, the flow of traffic into Dhaka through Gabtoli was completely halted from 6am-9:30am on Thursday. The effects of the disruption on the key thoroughfare rippled across the city, resulting in snarl-ups stretching all the way to Asad Gate.

The sanitation worker was run over and killed by a speeding pickup on the Gabtoli-Deepnagar road about 150 metres south of the Gabtoli Bus Terminal early on Thursday morning, according to Assistant Commissioner Mofizur Rahman Palash of the Dhaka Metropolice Police Darus Salam zone.