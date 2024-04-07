What will happen if Karwan Bazar market is relocated to Gabtoli?

- Leaders of traders said the grocery and vegetable business at Karwan Bazar gained momentum in the 60s when some traders set up shanty-like shops in the area, which was a low-lying and jungle-like area. They filled it with soil later.



- According to Saifur Rahman, general secretary of Karwan Bazar Merchants Association, the Dhaka Improvement Trust or IT, now the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, leased the shops to the traders at Tk 300,000 each in 1983.



- As many as 63 traders were allocated spaces, 400 square feet each, in the market in 1993 after the construction started in 1990.



- Saifur said the traders pay Tk 3.6 million in land tax annually.



- As many as 356 merchants with trade licences sell vegetables and groceries in two tin-roofed markets along the main building.



- Karwan Bazar also houses a fruits market, Abu Sayeed Market and several other markets.



- In total, the markets house around 3,000 merchants.



- Besides the vegetables market, separate markets have been established for wholesale groceries, fish and poultry.



- Many of the shops have been divided into multiple ones.



- With the shop employees, truck drivers, rickshaw van-pullers and labourers, around 20,000 people directly depend on Karwan Bazar for a living.