DNCC begins relocating regional office from 'risky' building in Karwan Bazar

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has launched an initiative to move its regional office and various shops out of a building in the capital's Karwan Bazar, which has been identified as unsafe.
The relocation efforts at the 'Paka Aarat' kitchen market started on Thursday, according to the authorities.
The DNCC Zone-5 office is situated in the building, which, along with seven other markets, has been officially designated as abandoned and hazardous by city officials.
DNCC personnel began the process of transferring furniture, electronic devices, and essential documents from the regional office onto trucks in the morning.
These items are being relocated to Mohammadpur, according to Mutakabbir Ahmed, the deputy secretary of the DNCC zone-5 office.
“We have started the move with our office because the building it's in poses a risk. After Eid, we will relocate the 180 permanent and 176 temporary shops currently housed in the building to Gabtoli.”
He also mentioned that the other markets in Karwan Bazar deemed hazardous will be moved in phases.