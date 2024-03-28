DNCC begins relocating regional office from 'risky' building in Karwan Bazar

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has launched an initiative to move its regional office and various shops out of a building in the capital's Karwan Bazar, which has been identified as unsafe.

The relocation efforts at the 'Paka Aarat' kitchen market started on Thursday, according to the authorities.

The DNCC Zone-5 office is situated in the building, which, along with seven other markets, has been officially designated as abandoned and hazardous by city officials.