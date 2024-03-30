Many holidaymakers start leaving Dhaka early to beat rush before Eid

With Eid-ul-Fitr less than two weeks away, people in large numbers have started leaving Dhaka for the hometowns and villages.

Many of them are making the journey or sending their families early to avoid the hassle on the road just before Eid, as schools have closed for Ramadan.

Most of the passengers at Gabtoli and Kalyanpur bus counters on Friday were Eid holidaymakers.

Rifat Hasan, who was going to Tangail’s Madhupur, said: “The families that stay in Dhaka for their children’s education are leaving. I’m leaving too, but I may need to return to Dhaka.”