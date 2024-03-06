DNCC imposes Tk 100,000 fine on Kacchi Bhai restaurant in Gulshan

A mobile court has imposed a fine of Tk 100,000 on popular biriyani chain Kacchi Bhai's outlet in Dhaka's Gulshan for operating with fire hazards.

Additionally, Dhansiri restaurant received a Tk 40,000 fine, while Sonargaon General Store was fined Tk 50,000 for safety violations.

The fines were handed out during an inspection drive conducted by the Dhaka North City Corporation on Wednesday to enforce fire safety compliance at restaurants in the wake of the deadly blaze at Bailey Road's Green Cozy Cottage building.