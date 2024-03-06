    বাংলা

    DNCC imposes Tk 100,000 fine on Kacchi Bhai restaurant in Gulshan

    Authorities penalise the biriyani joint for lacking a fire extinguishing system and a fire exit

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2024, 08:27 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 08:27 AM

    A mobile court has imposed a fine of Tk 100,000 on popular biriyani chain Kacchi Bhai's outlet in Dhaka's Gulshan for operating with fire hazards.

    Additionally, Dhansiri restaurant received a Tk 40,000 fine, while Sonargaon General Store was fined Tk 50,000 for safety violations.

    The fines were handed out during an inspection drive conducted by the Dhaka North City Corporation on Wednesday to enforce fire safety compliance at restaurants in the wake of the deadly blaze at Bailey Road's Green Cozy Cottage building.

    DNCC Executive Magistrates Md Zulkar Nayan and Mahmudul Hasan spearheaded the campaign in the Gulshan and Banani areas, accompanied by Fire Service officials.

    The drive kicked off at Gulshan's Hossain Bhaban, which houses eight restaurants across five floors.

    Kacchi Bhai was penalised for lacking a fire extinguishing system and a fire exit, according to Zulkar Nayan.

    "They could not provide any valid documents for the business other than the trade licence. They have no fire extinguishing system or fire exit. As a result, they have been fined. We will scrutinise their documents during the next phase and the restaurant will be sealed off if we find any discrepancies."

    Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into various issues, including the fire safety systems at restaurants in Gulshan and surrounding neighbourhoods, he added.

    Meanwhile, Sonargaon General Store, situated in the seven-storey 'Seba House', was fined for improper storage practices. Dhansiri restaurant's penalty resulted from an inadequate fire extinguishing system and poor kitchen conditions.

    The crackdown comes in the wake of a devastating fire that claimed 46 lives at the multi-storey Green Cozy Cottage on Feb 29.

    The incident brought the issue of fire safety under renewed focus, with authorities shutting down several restaurants during inspection drives across Dhaka.

    RELATED STORIES
    Judge scraps bail for BNP’s Hafizuddin, sends him to jail
    BNP’s Hafiz sent to jail
    The BNP vice chairman, who returned to Bangladesh two days ago, was sentenced to 21 months in prison in a sabotage case
    Two Cha Chumuk owners, Kacchi Bhai manager arrested over Bailey Road building inferno
    3 arrested over Bailey Road building inferno
    They include two owners of Cha Chumuk tea stall and a manager of Kacchi Bhai biryani joint
    Manager hits out at claims of deadly building fire starting at 'Kacchi Bhai'
    'Kacchi Bhai' manager refutes blaze origin claims
    He pointed to the Chumuk Restaurant on the ground floor as the fire's point of origin
    Mobarak Hossain was set to move his family to Italy. A deadly blaze turned their dreams to ashes
    A family's dream of moving abroad turns to ashes
    Ahead of their flight to Italy on Mar 10, Mobarak took his wife and children out to dinner at Bailey Road's Kacchi Bhai. But a fire cut their lives short

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?