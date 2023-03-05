Fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp 'under control'

A fire that broke out at a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya has reportedly been brought under control by firefighters after it spread to nearby areas.

Seven units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence worked to tame the blaze, officials said.

The fire broke out at Block B of the No. 11 Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp at 2:30 pm on Sunday and spread across a number of houses immediately, said Sheikh Md Ali, chief of a local police unit.