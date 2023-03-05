    বাংলা

    Fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp 'under control'

    The fire started at Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp at 2:30 pm. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 March 2023, 12:08 PM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 12:08 PM

    A fire that broke out at a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya has reportedly been brought under control by firefighters after it spread to nearby areas.

    Seven units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence worked to tame the blaze, officials said.

    The fire broke out at Block B of the No. 11 Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp at 2:30 pm on Sunday and spread across a number of houses immediately, said Sheikh Md Ali, chief of a local police unit.

    “The fire has spread to the No. 10, 11, and 12 refugee camps," Ali said, citing witnesses.

    At least 1,000 homes have been damaged by the fire, according to an initial assessment. However, the official could not estimate the total loss from the fire.

    The authorities sought help from fire service stations in Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Ramu and Teknaf to tame the blaze, Ali said.

    No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

