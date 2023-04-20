Bangladesh to welcome international observers for general election, says PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will welcome observers from the European Union and the United Kingdom in the upcoming general election, reports state-run news agency BSS.

"We will welcome observers from the EU and the UK in the next general election," she said when the outgoing UK High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson paid a farewell call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the media about the meeting afterwards.