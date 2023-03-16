    বাংলা

    Ban slapped again on travel to 3 Upazilas in Bandarban over safety concerns

    A member of the army was fatally shot by the Kuki-Chin National Front or the Bawm Party in a remote hilly area of the district

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 March 2023, 09:26 PM
    Updated : 15 March 2023, 09:26 PM

    The local administration has re-imposed the ban on local and foreign tourists travelling to three Upazilas of Bandarban district, a month after lifting restrictions. 

    It issued a statement on Wednesday, which was signed by Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, stating that travel for domestic and foreign tourists in Ruma, Rowangchhari and Thanchi Upazilas will be prohibited until further notice. 

    The notice cited concerns for the safety of tourists. The announcement comes as a continuation of a public notification released on Feb 10, 2023. 

    Law enforcers have been conducting joint operations against terrorists in Ruma and Rowangchhari Upazilas and the Barathali union of Rangamati’s Belaichari Upazila.

    Following the joint forces' operation, the local administration imposed an indefinite travel ban on Ruma and Rowangchari Upazilas from Oct 18 last year. 

    Later, Thanchi and Alikadam Upazilas were also brought under the travel ban. 

    The ban on tourist travel to three Upazilas was lifted after several extensions, but it remained in effect in Ruma. 

    A member of the army was fatally shot by the Kuki-Chin National Front or the Bawm Party in a remote hilly area of Bandarban in an unprovoked attack, while two other injured soldiers are currently receiving medical treatment. 

    The firing incident took place around 11am on Sunday, according to an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) statement signed by Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan. 

    The dead Nazim Uddin was a master warrant officer who served at various levels in the army for 30 years.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tension over shootings affects jhum farming in Bandarban’s Bawm villages
    Tension over shootings affects jhum farming in Bawm villages
    At least four villages did not prepare the ground for jhum farming because workers are scared, a union council chairman says
    RAB detains five suspected militants amid gunfight in Bandarban
    RAB detains 5 ‘militants’ in Bandarban
    The elite force says it is waiting for the militant suspects to run out of ammo so that they can be caught alive
    Schools close in Bandarban’s Ruma over fear of gunfight amid anti-militancy operation
    Schools shut in Ruma amid fear of gunfight
    Police say 300 to 400 residents left for their relatives’ home in India
    No body found in ‘grave of Islamist militant killed in internal dispute’ in Bandarban
    No body found in ‘grave of Islamist militant’ in Bandarban
    Arrested suspects told police a fellow member of Jamatul Ansar was killed and buried in the hilly forest after an internal dispute

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher