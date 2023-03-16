Ban slapped again on travel to 3 Upazilas in Bandarban over safety concerns

The local administration has re-imposed the ban on local and foreign tourists travelling to three Upazilas of Bandarban district, a month after lifting restrictions.

It issued a statement on Wednesday, which was signed by Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, stating that travel for domestic and foreign tourists in Ruma, Rowangchhari and Thanchi Upazilas will be prohibited until further notice.

The notice cited concerns for the safety of tourists. The announcement comes as a continuation of a public notification released on Feb 10, 2023.

Law enforcers have been conducting joint operations against terrorists in Ruma and Rowangchhari Upazilas and the Barathali union of Rangamati’s Belaichari Upazila.