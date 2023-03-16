Ban slapped again on travel to 3 Upazilas in Bandarban over safety concerns

The local administration has re-imposed the ban on local and foreign tourists travelling to three Upazilas of Bandarban district, a month after lifting restrictions.
It issued a statement on Wednesday, which was signed by Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, stating that travel for domestic and foreign tourists in Ruma, Rowangchhari and Thanchi Upazilas will be prohibited until further notice.
The notice cited concerns for the safety of tourists. The announcement comes as a continuation of a public notification released on Feb 10, 2023.
Law enforcers have been conducting joint operations against terrorists in Ruma and Rowangchhari Upazilas and the Barathali union of Rangamati’s Belaichari Upazila.
Following the joint forces' operation, the local administration imposed an indefinite travel ban on Ruma and Rowangchari Upazilas from Oct 18 last year.
Later, Thanchi and Alikadam Upazilas were also brought under the travel ban.
The ban on tourist travel to three Upazilas was lifted after several extensions, but it remained in effect in Ruma.
A member of the army was fatally shot by the Kuki-Chin National Front or the Bawm Party in a remote hilly area of Bandarban in an unprovoked attack, while two other injured soldiers are currently receiving medical treatment.
The firing incident took place around 11am on Sunday, according to an Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) statement signed by Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan.
The dead Nazim Uddin was a master warrant officer who served at various levels in the army for 30 years.