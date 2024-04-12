Bandarban hotels hit hard by booking cancellations after KNF attacks on banks

Nearly half the rooms of Hotel Hill View near the bus stand in Bandarban Sadar Upazila had been booked ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The hotel was expecting tourists in up to 80 percent of its rooms as ethnic groups’ colourful Bangla New Year festival Vaisabi was added to the Eid holidays.

“All the bookings have been cancelled,” said Manager Limon Sarker, blaming recent attacks on banks in remote Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas.

The Chattogram Hill Tracts districts of Rangamati and Khagrachhari were expected to be teeming with visitors during the festivals, but Bandarban has been an exception.

Sirajul Islam, general secretary of the Bandarban Hotel, Motel, Resort Owners Association, said bookings were being cancelled at an alarming rate after the security forces launched a joint operation against separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF over the bank heists.

The New Year festival in the hills is celebrated by 11 ethnic groups with different names, colours and ceremonies. Cultural programmes, music and dance performances are held for several days along with the distribution of traditional foods.