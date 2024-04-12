Bandarban hotels hit hard by booking cancellations after KNF attacks on banks

Nearly half the rooms of Hotel Hill View near the bus stand in Bandarban Sadar Upazila had been booked ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
The hotel was expecting tourists in up to 80 percent of its rooms as ethnic groups’ colourful Bangla New Year festival Vaisabi was added to the Eid holidays.
“All the bookings have been cancelled,” said Manager Limon Sarker, blaming recent attacks on banks in remote Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas.
The Chattogram Hill Tracts districts of Rangamati and Khagrachhari were expected to be teeming with visitors during the festivals, but Bandarban has been an exception.
Sirajul Islam, general secretary of the Bandarban Hotel, Motel, Resort Owners Association, said bookings were being cancelled at an alarming rate after the security forces launched a joint operation against separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF over the bank heists.
The New Year festival in the hills is celebrated by 11 ethnic groups with different names, colours and ceremonies. Cultural programmes, music and dance performances are held for several days along with the distribution of traditional foods.
Bandarban has always been a favourite travel destination for many to spend their holidays. But the recent attacks and the subsequent crackdown on KNF aka the Bawm Party have panicked tourists, tourism industry entrepreneurs said.
Armed robbers attacked three branches of Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank in Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas of Bandarban on Apr 2 and 3. They looted money, assaulted bank officers and employees and abducted a bank official. They took several weapons and ammunition. The bank manager was released but the separatists had a gunfight with police.
These incidents caused panic and fear among the residents in the hills. The movement of locals on the streets also declined. That is why tourists from outside the hills are afraid of making a travel plan for Bandarban even during the long holidays for Eid and Bangla New Year, the entrepreneurs said.
Md Shoyeb, manager of Meghla Parjatan Motel at the entrance to the district, said 80 percent of its rooms had been booked on Eid, but the rate fell to 30 percent following cancellations.
“We told the customers that the areas where the incidents took place are far away from the main town. There was no impact of the incidents in the main town but still, they cancelled the bookings. Nobody wants to believe us,” he said.
“Anyone can visit tourist locations around the town. There is no problem at the spots,” Shoyeb added.
"Vaisabi and Eid have come together this year. A good number of tourists was expected to come. There were 40 percent bookings as of Apr 1. The bookings were cancelled due to Ruma and Thanchi incidents afterwards,” said Touhidul Alam, manager of Holiday Inn resort in Bandarban.
“Some bookings are happening now amid cancellations. I don’t think guests will come like previous Eid and Vaisabi. Most of the tourists are scared.”
Touhidul blamed the media for the situation. “Mostly Ruma and Thanchi are tense but Bandarban has been put on headlines. Everyone cancelled the booking after seeing Bandarban in the headlines. We tried to make it clear but nobody wants to come.”
However, Hotel Aranyak’s Director Jasim Uddin said the facility received some bookings.
“Booking cancellations began under the influence of the Ruma and Thanchi incidents. Some bookings started to happen after we assured that the incidents had no impact on the area.”
Bandarban Hotel, Motel, Resort Owners Association General Secretary Sirajujl said they had 70 percent of the spaces booked even weeks ago, but the number declined after the attacks.
"Ruma is 47 kilometres and Thanchi is 85 kilometres away from the main town. But people are still afraid of any uncomfortable situation during their travels. There is no problem in visiting the tourist spots around the town.”
A local guide is mandatory for those who travel deeper into the hills, especially in remote areas. Mostly members of ethnic groups provide the service. It is also a means of living for many. They have been suffering from the tourist drought for a long time.
The guides interviewed for this report said four Upazilas in the district, especially Rowangchhari, Ruma, Thanchi and Alikadam, were subject to constant restrictions on local and foreign tourists due to clashes between the Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF and law-enforcing agencies from October 2022 to 2023.
The ban on tourists gradually faded but a ‘new danger’ surfaced before the impact of the previous ban completely disappeared, causing a loss for tourism entrepreneurs.
A local guide in Thanchi said there are over 200 tourist guides in the Upazila.
“Even if a travel ban is not issued due to special circumstances, the current situation is similar to a ban. The administration has asked authorities to discourage anyone who wants to travel.”
When asked about the overall situation, Superintendent of Police Monjur Morshed said: “Every hotel and motel is reporting the same thing: there is no booking. The bookings they had are also being cancelled. It doesn't seem like there will be any tourists this time.”
“We think a few local tourists will visit the spots in the town this time. There will be regular patrols at the spots for the safety of all who come.”