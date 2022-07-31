Man dies in clashes between BNP supporters, police in Bhola

A man has died during clashes between the police and BNP supporters in Bhola.
At least 25 others were injured after a protest rally at the district town's Mahajanpatti turned violent on Sunday, according to Bhola Sadar Model Police Station chief Enayet Hossain.
"BNP leaders and activists hurled brickbats and stones at the police. Police fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control,” he said.
Humayun Kabir, the joint general secretary of the BNP's Bhola unit, identified the dead man as Abdur Rahim. But the cause and circumstances of his death were not immediately clear.
Humayun claimed that at least 20 BNP men were injured in the attack by the police. He said further details would be revealed later at a media briefing.
The BNP organised a rally in protest against rolling power outages and 'mismanagement' of energy resources across the country.
Leaders and activists launched a procession outside the party's district office in Mahajanpatti. But clashes broke out when the police intervened.
"We stopped BNP activists from marching without permission. But the activists started pelting police personnel with brickbats and stones," said Bhola Sadar Model Police Inspector Arman Hossain.
Arman added that he himself was injured in the skirmish. “Several police personnel were injured. They are undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. Now the situation is under control."
Police presence has been beefed up across the town. Eight people have also been arrested over their involvement in the violence, according to Arman.