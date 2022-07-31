Man dies in clashes between BNP supporters, police in Bhola

A man has died during clashes between the police and BNP supporters in Bhola.

At least 25 others were injured after a protest rally at the district town's Mahajanpatti turned violent on Sunday, according to Bhola Sadar Model Police Station chief Enayet Hossain.

"BNP leaders and activists hurled brickbats and stones at the police. Police fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control,” he said.

Humayun Kabir, the joint general secretary of the BNP's Bhola unit, identified the dead man as Abdur Rahim. But the cause and circumstances of his death were not immediately clear.

Humayun claimed that at least 20 BNP men were injured in the attack by the police. He said further details would be revealed later at a media briefing.