Five million families to get rice at Tk 15 per kg for Ramadan, says food minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder says around 150,000 tonnes of rice will be distributed among 5 million families under the government’s Food Friendly Programme, or FFP, on the occasion of the fasting month of Ramadan.
“The ministry asked the traders to kick off the FFP programme from Mar 1 and to distribute 150,000 tonnes of rice among 5 million families by Mar 10, shortening the event’s duration from Mar 20,” Majumder said at the conference for DCs in Dhaka's Osmani Smriti Auditorium on Monday.
The food minister expects the initiative will bring relief to the market as the rice will be sold at Tk 15 per kilogram and will ease the demand for buying the staple.
Regarding an order over the mandatory display of rice price and variety on sacks, the minister said the authorities decided to issue a notice by Feb 20 and it will take effect on Apr 14 as the crop will arrive in the market at the time.