Government is not influencing labour cases against Yunus, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told people and countries expressing concern over the labour law case against microcredit guru and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to look into the allegations while stating that her government has no influence over the legal proceedings.
“If a case is filed by workers, do we have the power to dismiss it?” the prime minister asked at a media briefing on Tuesday. “The law will take its own course.”
“In our country, we do not discuss ongoing cases because the matter is sub-judice. The judiciary is completely independent. We cannot interfere in its work,” she said.
Hasina called upon those who had raised questions about the case to look into the matter themselves.
“If they are so concerned, they should send experts to check the documents and papers themselves and see whether there were any irregularities.”
According to Bangladesh’s labour law, 5 percent of a company’s profits must be invested in labour welfare, the prime minister noted.
“If someone sues because of any issues, we are not responsible for it. We did not file a case.”
She urged those complaining to send legal experts to scrutinise the proceedings and see if there is any injustice.
“If someone is caught evading taxes, then the tax has to be paid,” she said.
Hasina asked whether the US and the UK celebrated those who evaded taxes.
The prime minister also said that if an expert is sent to look into the matter, many other things may emerge that would not have otherwise.
She asked how the managing director of a government bank was bringing in millions of dollars from abroad.
“Has anyone asked about where this money came from? Did they? No. But if a politician had done it, what would have happened?”
“If one of their favourites is corrupt, they treat it as if they did nothing wrong.”
Bangladesh operates under the rule of law, and the law will follow its course, she said.
Hasina said the workers standing as the plaintiffs in the case are also concerned about external influence on the court.
“The court will act independently,” she said. “They will deliver justice.”
The government works for the benefit of workers, Hasina said.
The trial of Muhammad Yunus in the case initiated by the Department of Labour started on Aug 22.
On Sept 9, 2021, Yunus and three others were named in the case against Grameen Communications with a labour court by Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.
The charges against them include failure to provide employees with appointment letters, to get work schedules approved by the authorities, and to submit annual and half-yearly returns.
Yunus petitioned to have the case dismissed, but it was eventually ordered to trial by the Supreme Court.
Eighteen former employees of Grameen Telecom also filed a labour case against Yunus on Monday. The labour court summoned Yunus, asking him to respond by Oct 16. Media reports say that over 200 cases have been filed against the Nobel laureate.