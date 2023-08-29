Government is not influencing labour cases against Yunus, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told people and countries expressing concern over the labour law case against microcredit guru and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to look into the allegations while stating that her government has no influence over the legal proceedings.

“If a case is filed by workers, do we have the power to dismiss it?” the prime minister asked at a media briefing on Tuesday. “The law will take its own course.”

“In our country, we do not discuss ongoing cases because the matter is sub-judice. The judiciary is completely independent. We cannot interfere in its work,” she said.

Hasina called upon those who had raised questions about the case to look into the matter themselves.

“If they are so concerned, they should send experts to check the documents and papers themselves and see whether there were any irregularities.”

According to Bangladesh’s labour law, 5 percent of a company’s profits must be invested in labour welfare, the prime minister noted.