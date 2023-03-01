Jamatul Ansar members left hill tracts on orders from their chief, RAB says

Members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya left the Chattogram Hill Tracts for the plains in small groups on orders from their chief, Anisur Rahman Mahmud, to go into hiding or carry out a new mission, the Rapid Action Battalion has said.

The elite force presented the findings on the new Islamist militant group at a press conference in Chattogram on Wednesday after arresting four suspected members of the outfit near the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway’s bypass on Tuesday night.

The suspects are Hossain Ahmed, 22, Nihal Abdullah, 19, Al Amin, 22, and Al Amin alias Partha Kumar Das, 21.