Schoolboy among two killed in Jhalakhathi road accident

Agitated students and locals blocked a highway in protest after an accident involving a bus and a van left two people, including a schoolboy, dead in Jhalakathi’s Nalchity Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Barishal-Patuakhali highway in Shimultola around 9 am on Thursday, according to Md Ataur Rahman, chief of Nalchity Police Station.

The student who died in the accident has been identified as Barishal-native Tamal Bhattacharya, a 16-year-old SSC examinee from ZA Bhutto Secondary School.

The other victim was Md Akash, 35, a resident of Nalchity Upazila, who was the van driver.